Saweetie’s “Tap In” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Saweetie’s “Tap In,” last week’s runner-up, improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
“Tap In” takes #1 thanks to the ~5,790 spins it received during the September 6-12 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 330 plays.
Its closest competition comes from DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake),” which enjoys a five-place jump to #2. Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” the #1 song on last week’s edition of the chart, falls to #3 this week.
Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” concurrently slides one spot to #4, while DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” descends one rung to #5.
