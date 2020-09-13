DJ Khaled & Drake’s “POPSTAR” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “POPSTAR” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,687 tracking week plays. The count, amassed during the September 6-12 tracking period, tops the previous week’s mark by 234 spins.
DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch),” last week’s leader, takes #2 on this week’s chart.
Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” stays put at #3, while Saweetie’s newly minted urban radio #1 “Tap In” rises one spot to #4 on the rhythmic chart.
Up four places, Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” grabs #5.
