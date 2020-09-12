DJ Khaled & Drake’s “POPSTAR,” 6ix9ine’s “TUTU” Debut In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

New videos from DJ Khaled & Drake and 6ix9ine debut prominently on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” starts at #4 on this week’s listing. The video, which stars Justin Bieber, received 36.8 million views during the September 4-10 tracking period.

6ix9ine’s “TUTU” meanwhile debuts at #5 with 33.0 million tracking period views.

Only BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” Maluma’s “Hawai,” and BTS’ “Dynamite” received more video views during the official tracking period.

— In conjunction with the new video (and the overall release of his new album “TattleTales”), 6ix9ine jumps fifty places to #22 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. DJ Khaled does not appear on this week’s listing, while Drake slips one spot to #44 (as he is the featured artist on “POPSTAR,” YouTube’s system did not give him credit for “POPSTAR”).