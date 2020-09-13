Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK,” Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

It may not have arrived until late in the tracking period, but Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” received enough airplay to earn a Top 50 position at pop radio. Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” also earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 1,064 times during the September 6-12 tracking week, “OK Not To Be OK” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song.

Up four places from last week’s mark, “Be Happy” earns #47. The song received 575 spins during the tracking week, besting last week’s mark by 127.

A spin count of 421 (+80) concurrently lifts “you broke me first” four spots to #50.