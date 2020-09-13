in Music News

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK,” Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

The three songs continue to make upward moves at pop radio.

Demi Lovato in OK Not To Be OK | Video Screen | UMG

It may not have arrived until late in the tracking period, but Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” received enough airplay to earn a Top 50 position at pop radio. Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” also earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 1,064 times during the September 6-12 tracking week, “OK Not To Be OK” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song.

Up four places from last week’s mark, “Be Happy” earns #47. The song received 575 spins during the tracking week, besting last week’s mark by 127.

A spin count of 421 (+80) concurrently lifts “you broke me first” four spots to #50.

be happydemi lovatodixie d'ameliomarshmellook not to be oktate mcraeyou broke me first

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Zara Larsson’s “WOW,” Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Luke Combs’ “Lovin’ On You” Reaches #1 On MB Country Radio Chart