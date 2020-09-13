in Music News

Zara Larsson’s “WOW,” Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“WOW” and “I Should Probably Go To Bed” arrive on the pop chart.

Zara Larsson - WOW YouTube audio cover | TEN/Epic

Revived by its appearance in the Netflix movie “Work It,” Zara Larsson’s 2019 single “Wow” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” also secures a Top 40 position.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Wow” makes this week’s listing at #39. The Zara Larsson single received 1,395 spins during the September 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 92.

Up two places, “I Should Probably Go To Bed” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. The Dan + Shay single received 1,344 spins within the tracking period (+90).

dan + shayi should probably go to bedwowzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio, Chris Brown & Young Thug Top 30

Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK,” Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio