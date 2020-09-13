Zara Larsson’s “WOW,” Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Revived by its appearance in the Netflix movie “Work It,” Zara Larsson’s 2019 single “Wow” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” also secures a Top 40 position.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Wow” makes this week’s listing at #39. The Zara Larsson single received 1,395 spins during the September 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 92.
Up two places, “I Should Probably Go To Bed” makes its Top 40 debut at #40. The Dan + Shay single received 1,344 spins within the tracking period (+90).
