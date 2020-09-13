in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Earns 7th Consecutive Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, A New High Mark For 2020

No song has spent as many consecutive weeks at #1.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video screen | Columbia

Living up to the projection, Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” keeps #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~18,597 times during the September 6-12 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” secures a seventh week at #1. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 197 spins but keeps the Harry Styles tune more than 800 plays ahead of the competition.

In reaching a seventh week at #1, “Watermelon Sugar” ties The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the longest total reign of 2020 (Post Malone’s “Circles” also completed a seven-week reign in 2020, but it first reached #1 in 2019).

“Watermelon Sugar,” moreover, secures the year’s longest consecutive streak at #1. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” previously held the distinction with six straight weeks on top.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” again provides the closest competition, holding at #2 with ~17,738 spins (+892).

Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’S “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” rises one spot to #3, while the enduring “Blinding Lights” slides just one spot to #4. DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” returns to the Top 5, rising one spot to #5.

dababyharry stylesjason derulojawsh 685lewis capaldiroddy ricchthe weekndwatermelon sugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Makes Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio, Pop Smoke, 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Top 10