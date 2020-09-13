All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Over the past twelve years, All Time Low has cultivated a passionate fanbase and released some of pop punk’s most recognizable singles. The band had not, however, previously secured a major chart hit at alternative radio.

Current single “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” changes that reality, officially rising to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places, “All Time Low” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,825 spins it received during the September 6-12 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 267 plays.

Not simply the first #1 for All Time Low, “Monsters” also represents the first alternative chart-topper for blackbear. The featured artist’s previous success largely came at the pop and rhythmic formats.

Weezer’s “Hero” holds at #2 this week, while Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” rises two places to #3 on the alternative chart. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics,” last week’s top song, drops to #4. Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” slides one place to #5.