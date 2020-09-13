in Music News

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Makes Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio, Pop Smoke, 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Top 10

Two high-profile collaborations make moves on the rhythmic chart.

Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” and the late Pop Smoke’s “The Woo (featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)” rise to new highs on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“WAP” officially reaches the chart’s Top 5, while “The Woo” secures a Top 10 position.

Played ~5,010 times during the September 6-12 tracking period, “WAP” soars four spots to #5. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,022, which convincingly ranks as the week’s largest airplay gain.

“The Woo” concurrently rises three places to #9. The “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” single received ~3,561 tracking week spins (+181).

