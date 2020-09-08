in Music News

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song, Heads For Top 25 On Airplay Chart

“Ice Cream” is heating up at pop radio.

BLACKPINK - Ice Cream Video | YG/Interscope

Last week, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” took second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

This week, it earns the format’s most added distinction.

“Ice Cream” won support from another 40 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, convincingly topping the weekly add board. The new support will help “Ice Cream” continue its rapid rise at the format. After debuting at #34 on this past week’s chart, “Ice Cream” is already trending Top 25 at the format.

Each added by 24 stations, Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring Iann Dior)” tie for second.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” follows in fourth with 16 pickups, and an add count of 15 slots Calvin Harris & The Weeknd’s “Over Now” in fifth.

