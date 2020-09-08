in Music News

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Debuts At #13 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

“Ice Cream” arrives inside this week’s Top 15.

BLACKPINK in Ice Cream, Video Screen | JYP/Interscope

Given the enthusiasm surrounding the release, it was a given that BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” would debut prominently on the Billboard Hot 100.

The only question was where it would land on the chart.

The answer came Tuesday morning, as Billboard revealed that “Ice Cream” is the week’s #13 song in America. The song becomes BLACKPINK’s third consecutive Top 40 entry (after “Sour Candy” and “How You Like That”) and highest-charting song yet. It is the 25th Top 40 hit for Gomez.

“Ice Cream” debuts prominently thanks to strong opening week sales (enough for #2 on Digital Song Sales) and streams (#8 on Streaming Songs). As first reported by Headline Planet, it is also the first BLACKPINK song to ever chart at pop radio.

