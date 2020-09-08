Kesha Set To Tribute T. Rex On September 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Earlier this year, Kesha covered “Children Of The Revolution” in tribute to T. Rex. The cover appears alongside other tributes on the new “Angelheaded Hipster” album.
On the heels of the album’s release, Kesha will perform on the September 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC says Kesha’s performance will pay tribute to T. Rex. It will close an episode that also features Ewan McGregor and Willie & Bobby Nelson. Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Joel McHale, Big Sean and musical guest Big Sean. Show 1312A
Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Kevin Hart, Josh Charles and musical guest Chika. Show 1313A
Thursday, September 10: Guests include Miley Cyrus and musical guest Miley Cyrus. Show 1314A
Friday, September 11: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid and musical guest The Flaming Lips. Show 1315A
Monday, September 14: Guests include Jude Law, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle and musical guest Summer Walker. Show 1316A
Tuesday, September 15: Guests include Ewan McGregor, Willie & Bobbie Nelson and musical guest Kesha Pays Tribute to T. Rex. Show 1317A
