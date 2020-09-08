in TV News

Kesha Set To Tribute T. Rex On September 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist covered “Children Of The Revolution” earlier this year.

Kesha on 8/10/17 Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Earlier this year, Kesha covered “Children Of The Revolution” in tribute to T. Rex. The cover appears alongside other tributes on the new “Angelheaded Hipster” album.

On the heels of the album’s release, Kesha will perform on the September 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC says Kesha’s performance will pay tribute to T. Rex. It will close an episode that also features Ewan McGregor and Willie & Bobby Nelson. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Joel McHale, Big Sean and musical guest Big Sean. Show 1312A

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Kevin Hart, Josh Charles and musical guest Chika. Show 1313A

Thursday, September 10: Guests include Miley Cyrus and musical guest Miley Cyrus. Show 1314A

Friday, September 11: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid and musical guest The Flaming Lips. Show 1315A

Monday, September 14: Guests include Jude Law, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle and musical guest Summer Walker. Show 1316A

Tuesday, September 15: Guests include Ewan McGregor, Willie & Bobbie Nelson and musical guest Kesha Pays Tribute to T. Rex. Show 1317A

jimmy fallonkeshanbct. rexthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song, Heads For Top 25 On Airplay Chart