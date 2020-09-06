Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

Two weeks ago, Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” reached #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.
This week, he reaches the summit with another song. The artist’s “The Bigger Picture” rises two places to #1 on this week’s listing. The track received ~5,965 spins during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, reflecting a week-to-week gain of 792.
Saweetie’s “Tap In” spends another week at #2 on the chart.
Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy,” last week’s #1 song, drops to #3 this week. DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” rises one place to #4, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls In The Hood” ticks up one spot to #5.
