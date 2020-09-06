in Music News

Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

Lil Baby scores another urban #1.

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture photo by Matthew Geovany, courtesy of QC/Motown/Universal Music

Two weeks ago, Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” reached #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

This week, he reaches the summit with another song. The artist’s “The Bigger Picture” rises two places to #1 on this week’s listing. The track received ~5,965 spins during the August 30-September 5 tracking period, reflecting a week-to-week gain of 792.

Saweetie’s “Tap In” spends another week at #2 on the chart.

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy,” last week’s #1 song, drops to #3 this week. DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” rises one place to #4, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls In The Hood” ticks up one spot to #5.

Chris Browndababylil babymegan thee stallionroddy ricchsaweetiethe bigger pictureyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope,” JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Secures 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song