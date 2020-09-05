in Music News

Saweetie’s “Tap In” Headed For Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio

“Tap In” will move into rhythmic’s Top 5.

Saweetie - Tap In Cover | Warner Records

Already a Top 5 hit at the urban format, Saweetie’s “Tap In” is set to enter that region on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Tap In” received 3,864 spins during the first six days of the August 30-September 5 tracking period. Up 16% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Tap In” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face obvious threats from below, “Tap In” should be able to retain its Top 5 position as the chart goes final.

“Tap In” should meanwhile retain its #2 position on the urban chart, trailing only Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture.”

saweetietap in

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maggie Lindemann’s Compelling “Knife Under My Pillow” Closes First Week With 450K Spotify Streams

SZA, Ty Dolla Sign & The Neptunes “Hit Different” Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart