Saweetie’s “Tap In” Headed For Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio

Already a Top 5 hit at the urban format, Saweetie’s “Tap In” is set to enter that region on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Tap In” received 3,864 spins during the first six days of the August 30-September 5 tracking period. Up 16% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Tap In” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face obvious threats from below, “Tap In” should be able to retain its Top 5 position as the chart goes final.

“Tap In” should meanwhile retain its #2 position on the urban chart, trailing only Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture.”