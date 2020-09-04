Maggie Lindemann’s Compelling “Knife Under My Pillow” Closes First Week With 450K Spotify Streams

Across several years of releases, Maggie Lindemann has proven immensely capable of communicating an honest identity through music. She has proven immensely capable of releasing songs that resonate with audiences and attract passionate fans.

She has also proven immensely versatile, releasing songs spanning a wide variety of genres and sensibilities.

There had, however, been a recent indication that she might be settling into a more pop-punk or power pop direction. Not simply based on her suitable aesthetic and energy, the conclusion stemmed from the Travis Barker remix of her 2019 song “Friends Go.” Although it was technically a “remix,” the sound seemed to be a natural fit – and a source of joy – for the rising star.

With new single “Knife Under My Pillow,” Lindemann doubles down on that direction. Reminiscent of the successful female-led power pop/pop-rock of the 2000s (such as Avril Lavigne’s “The Best Damn Thing” or even Paramore’s “All We Know Is Falling” and “RIOT!”), the song features the energetic instrumental, charismatic vocal, soaring chorus, and endearing rock-and-roll energy that made the sound such a defining part of the music industry a decade or two ago (and remains a source of favorable nostalgia for so many).

The key, however, is that “Knife Under My Pillow” is not a throwaway tribute to a past era. It is a modern song, featuring a commanding and capable vocalist, that happens to draw inspiration from the past. It is echoing the energy and vibe moreso than the exact sound, leading to a record that feels refreshing rather than retro.

The song is already proving resonant with fans. It amassed over 450,000 Spotify streams during its first week and received plenty of positive feedback from fans and media. More important to the bigger picture, it also paves the road for a clear – and potentially quite resonant – direction for an artist who has the talent, appeal, and honesty to make a major impact in the years to come.