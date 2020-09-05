in Music News

SZA, Ty Dolla Sign & The Neptunes “Hit Different” Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“Hit Different” concurrently debuts in the Top 10 on Apple.

SZA by Blair Caldwell, Press Photo courtesy of RCA Records

SZA’s “Hit Different (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)” arrives as the top new entry on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

Credited with 1.106 million opening day American streams, “Hit Different” takes #5 on the listing for Friday, September 4.

The song is proving proportionately popular in the United States, but it still starts at a solid #40 on the Global Chart. The collaboration amassed 1.740 million worldwide streams on Friday.

“Hit Different” meanwhile takes #10 on the US Apple Music Chart for Friday. The upper region of said chart features a bigger presence from Big Sean’s new “Detroit 2” than does the corresponding Spotify listing.

hit differentszathe neptunesty dolla $ign

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Saweetie’s “Tap In” Headed For Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio

Salem Ilese’s “Mad At Disney” Enjoys Third Day At #1 On Spotify’s Global & US Viral 50 Charts