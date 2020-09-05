SZA, Ty Dolla Sign & The Neptunes “Hit Different” Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

SZA’s “Hit Different (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)” arrives as the top new entry on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

Credited with 1.106 million opening day American streams, “Hit Different” takes #5 on the listing for Friday, September 4.

The song is proving proportionately popular in the United States, but it still starts at a solid #40 on the Global Chart. The collaboration amassed 1.740 million worldwide streams on Friday.

“Hit Different” meanwhile takes #10 on the US Apple Music Chart for Friday. The upper region of said chart features a bigger presence from Big Sean’s new “Detroit 2” than does the corresponding Spotify listing.