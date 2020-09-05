BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Songs & Videos Chart; BLACKPINK Takes #1 On Artists

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” unsurprisingly rules this week’s YouTube Charts.

Credited with 169 million views during the August 28-September 3 tracking period, “Ice Cream” debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The Dance Video concurrently starts at #13 with 19.4 million views.

“Ice Cream” meanwhile earns #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart with 215 million views across the official videos and other eligible uploads.

Thanks to the success of the new song and continued interest in earlier releases like “How You Like That,” BLACKPINK soars seven places to #1 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart with 401 million views. YouTube’s chart mechanism does not appear to be giving Gomez credit for views on “Ice Cream,” so she does not appear on this week’s Artists Chart.