Salem Ilese’s “Mad At Disney” Enjoys Third Day At #1 On Spotify’s Global & US Viral 50 Charts

As it blows up on TikTok, Salem Ilese’s “Mad At Disney” is also making waves on Spotify.

The song retains the #1 position on the platform’s Global and US Viral 50 charts for September 4. It has ruled both listings for three consecutive days.

“Mad At Disney,” which has the top spot on Spotify’s Pop Rising playlist, is also faring well on the overall streaming charts. It improves to #118 on the US Top 200 for Friday, while debuting at #165 on the global listing. To date, the song has racked up 3.920 million worldwide streams on the platform.

Various YouTube iterations of the song are also adding hundreds of thousands of listeners to the song’s reach, while a #118 position on US iTunes confirms interest on the sales front.