in Music News, New Music

Salem Ilese’s “Mad At Disney” Enjoys Third Day At #1 On Spotify’s Global & US Viral 50 Charts

It seems plenty of other people are “Mad At Disney.”

Salem Ilese - Mad At Disney Lyric Video | Ten Thousand Projects

As it blows up on TikTok, Salem Ilese’s “Mad At Disney” is also making waves on Spotify.

The song retains the #1 position on the platform’s Global and US Viral 50 charts for September 4. It has ruled both listings for three consecutive days.

“Mad At Disney,” which has the top spot on Spotify’s Pop Rising playlist, is also faring well on the overall streaming charts. It improves to #118 on the US Top 200 for Friday, while debuting at #165 on the global listing. To date, the song has racked up 3.920 million worldwide streams on the platform.

Various YouTube iterations of the song are also adding hundreds of thousands of listeners to the song’s reach, while a #118 position on US iTunes confirms interest on the sales front.

mad at disneysalem ilese

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

SZA, Ty Dolla Sign & The Neptunes “Hit Different” Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Songs & Videos Chart; BLACKPINK Takes #1 On Artists