Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope,” JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

The collaborations officially enter the Top 10.

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth - I Hope Audio Cover | Warner/YouTube

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” officially enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places each, “I Hope” improves to #8 while “If The World Was Ending” grabs #9.

“I Hope” received ~9,410 spins during the August 30-September 5 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 613 spins.

“If The World Was Ending” posted a tracking period play count of ~9,227, topping last week’s figure by 599.

Both songs also hold Top 10 positions at the hot adult contemporary format. “I Hope,” moreover, is a former #1 at country radio.

