Madison Pettis Named Savage X Fenty Ambassador, Shares Gorgeous Lingerie Pictures, Videos

The actress announces her collaboration with Rihanna’s lingerie brand.

Via @madisonpettis - Instagram story

Madison Pettis’ big summer of 2020 continues with another major announcement.

On the heels of announcing her casting in the new “American Pie” sequel and her agency deal with CAA, the 22-year-old actress revealed that she is the new ambassador for Savage X Fenty.

In conjunction with the announcement, Pettis shared an Instagram post modeling a black bra-and-panties from the Rihanna-led brand. Pettis looks characteristically gorgeous in the five-picture spread, which amassed nearly 500K likes in its first seven hours.

Pettis also modeled some pieces – and discussed the collaboration – in selfie video additions to her Instagram story.

The gallery post, shot by Nesrin “Blackprints” Danan, is available here; the story will be available here until Thursday evening.

madison pettis

