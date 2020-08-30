in Music News

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony’s “All Within My Hands” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

“All Within My Hands” improves to #1 this week.

Metallica & SF Symphony - All Within My Hands - Live YouTube Cover | Blackened Recordings

As Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony’s “S&M2” enters the market, single “All Within My Hands” ascends to #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place, “All Within My Hands” seizes the throne from Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls.” The Metallica-SF Symphony collaboration garnered ~1,855 spins during the August 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 122.

“Atlas Falls” falls to #2 this week, while Seether’s “Dangerous” rises one place to #3. The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” concurrently falls one spot to #4.

Up two places, Chris Cornell’s “Patience” cover earns #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

