Metallica & San Francisco Symphony’s “All Within My Hands” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

As Metallica & The San Francisco Symphony’s “S&M2” enters the market, single “All Within My Hands” ascends to #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart.
Up one place, “All Within My Hands” seizes the throne from Shinedown’s “Atlas Falls.” The Metallica-SF Symphony collaboration garnered ~1,855 spins during the August 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 122.
“Atlas Falls” falls to #2 this week, while Seether’s “Dangerous” rises one place to #3. The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” concurrently falls one spot to #4.
Up two places, Chris Cornell’s “Patience” cover earns #5.
