“Dynamite” Officially Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio, Ranks As Greatest Gainer, Ties BTS’ Peak On Chart

“Dynamite” jumps to #20 on the pop chart.

BTS - Dynamite video screen | Big Hit/Columbia

“Dynamite” is barely a week old, and it is already tied for BTS’ highest-ranking song on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up twelve places, “Dynamite” jumps to #20 on this week’s listing. The song received 4,109 spins during the August 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,981. The increase ranks as the format’s greatest airplay gain.

In reaching #20, “Dynamite” moreover ties the peak position achieved by “Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey).” Released last spring, the collaboration at the time became BTS’ highest-peaking song at the pop format.

— Dynamite is also making moves at the hot adult contemporary format; it reaches the Top 50 this week.

