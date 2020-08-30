Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio, Saweetie’s “Tap In” Jumps To #2

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~5,403 times during the August 23-29 tracking period, “Go Crazy” rises two places to #1 on this week’s chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 175 plays.

Up six places, Saweetie’s “Tap In” soars to #2 on this week’s chart. The Saweetie single received ~4,962 tracking period plays (+655).

A three-place gain concurrently brings Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” to #3. Lil Baby’s previous single “Emotionally Scarred,” last week’s #1 song, falls to #4 this week.

Down one place, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” takes #5 on this week’s chart.