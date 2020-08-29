in Music News

Maluma’s “Hawái” Soars To #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Chart; Yovanna Ventura Co-Stars

“Hawái” makes big gains on YouTube.

Maluma and Yovanna Ventura in Hawái | Sony Music US Latin

Maluma’s “Hawái” continues to erupt on YouTube.

Up fourteen places from last week’s position, “Hawái” earns #2 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. “Hawái” concurrently jumps fifteen places to #2 on the overall Global YouTube Songs listing, which accounts for total streams across all eligible uploads. “Hawái” received 71 million such views.

The video and songs numbers top last week’s marks by 173% and 215%, respectively. Only BTS’ record-breaking “Dynamite” appears higher on the two listing.

Thanks to the success of the video, Maluma jumps fourteen places to #7 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

The “Hawái” video co-stars immensely popular influencer and model Yovanna Ventura.

