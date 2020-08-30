in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Spends 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Watermelon Sugar” continues its run at #1.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video screen | Columbia

Harry Styles’ smash “Watermelon Sugar” remains a decisive #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~19,066 times during the August 23-29 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” spends a fifth consecutive week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 201 but keeps “Watermelon Sugar” nearly 3,000 spins ahead of the pack.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” which rises two places to #2, received ~16,257 spins during the tracking period (+1,227).

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3, while Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” slides two spots to #4. Up one place, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” takes #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

