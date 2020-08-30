Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Spends 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Harry Styles’ smash “Watermelon Sugar” remains a decisive #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played ~19,066 times during the August 23-29 tracking period, “Watermelon Sugar” spends a fifth consecutive week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 201 but keeps “Watermelon Sugar” nearly 3,000 spins ahead of the pack.
Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” which rises two places to #2, received ~16,257 spins during the tracking period (+1,227).
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3, while Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” slides two spots to #4. Up one place, DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” takes #5.
