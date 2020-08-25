in Music News

PPCocaine & NextYoungin’s “3 Musketeers” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Amid TikTok, Spotify Success

“3 Musketeers” arrives on this week’s chart.

“3 Musketeers,” the recent TikTok phenomenon from ppcocaine & NextYoungin, earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

“3 Musketeers” takes #22 on the listing, which ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

As noted, the song has become a force on TikTok, amassing a substantial array of dance videos. Amid its growth on TikTok, “3 Musketeers” has also been making noise on Spotify. It currently rules the streaming platform’s Global and US Viral 50 charts, while holding a Top 125 position on the overall US listing.

