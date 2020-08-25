Tate McRae Rises On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “You Broke Me First” Hits #1 On Bubbling Under Hot 100

Tate McRae’s breakthrough 2020 continues with another rise on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Up eleven places, the artist earns a new peak of #24 on the listing. Accounting for factors like song consumption, album sales, and social media activity, the Emerging Artists Chart ranks the Top 50 artists who have yet to meet certain Billboard chart hit criteria.

McRae’s entire discography has been generating interest, but it is “you broke me first” that is particularly fueling her recent run. The song, which has been posting big numbers on digital services and TikTok, rises to #1 on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The Bubbling Under chart ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.