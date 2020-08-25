in Music News

Tate McRae Rises On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “You Broke Me First” Hits #1 On Bubbling Under Hot 100

Tate McRae and her “you broke me first” are faring well on the charts.

Tate McRae - You Broke Me First Lyric Video Screen | RCA

Tate McRae’s breakthrough 2020 continues with another rise on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

Up eleven places, the artist earns a new peak of #24 on the listing. Accounting for factors like song consumption, album sales, and social media activity, the Emerging Artists Chart ranks the Top 50 artists who have yet to meet certain Billboard chart hit criteria.

McRae’s entire discography has been generating interest, but it is “you broke me first” that is particularly fueling her recent run. The song, which has been posting big numbers on digital services and TikTok, rises to #1 on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The Bubbling Under chart ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

tate mcraeyou broke me first

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

PPCocaine & NextYoungin’s “3 Musketeers” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Amid TikTok, Spotify Success