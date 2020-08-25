Songs By BTS, AJR, Ashe & Niall Horan, 24kGoldn & Iann Dior, Surf Mesa & Emilee Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station made five additions to its playlist this week.
Reporting to the August 25 Mediabase pop radio add board, Z100 confirms adding BTS’ “Dynamite,” AJR’s “Bang!,” Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story (featuring Niall Horan),” 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” and Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee).”
“Dynamite,” which launched this past Friday, is a lock to rank as the week’s most added song. “Bang!” continues to gain pop traction after a very successful run at alternative radio, while “Moral Of The Story” is gaining new traction following the release of the Niall Horan remix. “Mood” continues to take flight in the digital realm, and “ily” endures as a legitimate breakthrough for Surf Mesa.
Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.
Loading…