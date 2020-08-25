in Music News

Songs By BTS, AJR, Ashe & Niall Horan, 24kGoldn & Iann Dior, Surf Mesa & Emilee Added By Z100 New York

The New York pop station added a handful of songs this week.

BTS - Dynamite Video Screen | Big Hit Entertainment

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station made five additions to its playlist this week.

Reporting to the August 25 Mediabase pop radio add board, Z100 confirms adding BTS’ “Dynamite,” AJR’s “Bang!,” Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story (featuring Niall Horan),” 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” and Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee).”

“Dynamite,” which launched this past Friday, is a lock to rank as the week’s most added song. “Bang!” continues to gain pop traction after a very successful run at alternative radio, while “Moral Of The Story” is gaining new traction following the release of the Niall Horan remix. “Mood” continues to take flight in the digital realm, and “ily” endures as a legitimate breakthrough for Surf Mesa.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

24kgoldnajrashebang!btsdynamiteemileeiann diorilymoodmoral of the storyniall horansurf mesa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

PPCocaine & NextYoungin’s “3 Musketeers” Debuts On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Amid TikTok, Spotify Success