Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Midnight Sky” tops a second consecutive add board.

Miley Cyrus - Midnight Sky Cover | RCA Records

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” continues to find love at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by another 33 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Midnight Sky” earns a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” takes second place with 16 pickups, while an add count of 10 slots Amy Shark’s “Everybody Rise” in third.

With 9 new adds, Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” earns fourth place on this week’s board. An add count of 8 meanwhile slots Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” in fifth.

