Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” continues to find love at the hot adult contemporary radio format.
Picked up by another 33 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Midnight Sky” earns a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase Hot AC add board.
Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” takes second place with 16 pickups, while an add count of 10 slots Amy Shark’s “Everybody Rise” in third.
With 9 new adds, Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” earns fourth place on this week’s board. An add count of 8 meanwhile slots Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” in fifth.
