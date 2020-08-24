Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” Continues To Receive Pop Radio Airplay, Reaches 70 Million YouTube Views, 30 Million Spotify Streams

Just about two months have passed since the release of Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy,” the song continues to perform well on some key fronts.

Despite no formal “impact,” the song has been attracting ample attention at radio. According to Mediabase, it was one of Radio Disney’s top three songs over the past seven days. It was meanwhile a Top 20 option for SiriusXM’s influential Hits 1.

Other supporters include 105.9 The Monkey in Biloxi, 93.3 FLZ in Tampa, and 104.3 NOW in Las Vegas.

“Be Happy” also remains a force on the streaming front, recently crossing the 70 million view mark on YouTube and 30 million stream mark on Spotify.

D’Amelio released the song independently (under her family’s DAM FAM moniker) but has since inked a record deal with HITCO.