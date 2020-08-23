in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, “Adore You” Stays Atop Adult Contemporary Chart

Harry Styles again rules two separate radio formats.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video screen | Columbia

The reign of dominance continues for Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” The summer hit spends a fourth consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart — and rules by its greatest margin yet.

“Watermelon Sugar” keeps #1 thanks to the ~19,258 spins it received during the August 16-22 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a modest 13 plays, but keeps “Watermelon Sugar” more than 3300 spins ahead of its closest competitor.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” again the #2 song, received ~15,896 spins (-555).

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” ticks up one spot to #4. SAINt JHN’s “Roses” concurrently falls one rung to #5.

— Styles also keeps the throne at another format this week, as his “Adore You” spends a second week atop the Mediabase adult contemporary chart. “Adore You” had already reached #1 at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

adore youdua lipaharry styleslewis capaldisaint jhnthe weekndwatermelon sugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Debuts At #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, ITZY’s “Not Shy” Also Top 10