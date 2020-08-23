Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, “Adore You” Stays Atop Adult Contemporary Chart

The reign of dominance continues for Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” The summer hit spends a fourth consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart — and rules by its greatest margin yet.

“Watermelon Sugar” keeps #1 thanks to the ~19,258 spins it received during the August 16-22 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a modest 13 plays, but keeps “Watermelon Sugar” more than 3300 spins ahead of its closest competitor.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” again the #2 song, received ~15,896 spins (-555).

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” holds at #3, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” ticks up one spot to #4. SAINt JHN’s “Roses” concurrently falls one rung to #5.

— Styles also keeps the throne at another format this week, as his “Adore You” spends a second week atop the Mediabase adult contemporary chart. “Adore You” had already reached #1 at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.