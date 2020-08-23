in Music News

Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“Emotionally Scarred” takes over #1 on the urban chart.

Lil Baby - Emotionally Scarred | QC/UMG

Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up two places, the hit single earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,528 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 303.

“Emotionally Scarred” seizes the throne from Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” which falls to #2 this week. The Jack Harlow breakthrough received ~5,238 spins during the August 16-22 tracking period (-1,069).

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” rises one spot to #3, and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” declines two spots to #4. Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” stays at #5.

Chris Browndababyemotionally scarredjack harlowlil babymustardroddy ricchyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, “Adore You” Stays Atop Adult Contemporary Chart

Madison Beer’s “Baby” Quickly Reaches 2 Million YouTube Views, 1 Million Spotify Streams