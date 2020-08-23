Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up two places, the hit single earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,528 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 303.
“Emotionally Scarred” seizes the throne from Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” which falls to #2 this week. The Jack Harlow breakthrough received ~5,238 spins during the August 16-22 tracking period (-1,069).
Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” rises one spot to #3, and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” declines two spots to #4. Roddy Ricch’s “High Fashion (featuring Mustard)” stays at #5.
Loading…