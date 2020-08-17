in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Betty” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

“betty” tops this week’s country radio add board.

Taylor Swift - betty Lyric Video screen | Republic

For the first time since the summer of 2013, a solo Taylor Swift single tops the Mediabase country radio add board.

“betty” won support from 58 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s impact. The count convincingly wins “betty” the most added distinction.

Save for her appearance as a featured act on Sugarland’s “Babe,” Swift had not topped the country radio add board since “Red” led the listing in June 2013. The gap makes sense — Swift began formally positioning herself as a pop artist following the “Red” era.

Within the gap, Swift did once release a song to country radio. “New Year’s Day,” a track from her “reputation” album, impacted as the second-most added song in November 2017.

As for this week’s add board, Robert Counts takes second place with 33 pickups. Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Goes To Bed” follows in third with 18, and Darius Rucker’s “Beers And Sunshine” lands in fourth with 14 new adds.

Each picked up by 8 stations, Kenny Chesney’s “Happy Does,” Runaway June’s “We Were Rich,” and Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” tie for fifth.

bettydan + shaydarius ruckerkenny chesneymorgan wallensugarlandTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song