Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine,” Blue October’s “Oh My My” Reach Top 10 At Alternative Radio

Two songs move into the format’s Top 10 this week.

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” and Blue October’s “Oh My My” officially enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 1,690 times during the August 9-15 tracking period, “Bloody Valentine” rises two spots to a new peak of #9. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 176 plays.

“Oh My My” also rises two places, in its case moving from #12 to #10. The song received 1,609 spins, topping last week’s mark by 95.

As previously reported, Weezer’s “Hero” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the chart.

