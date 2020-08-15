Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” Earns Big Opening Day Airplay At Pop & Hot AC Radio

The new Miley Cyrus single predictably attracted ample first-day attention at pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

According to Mediabase, “Midnight Sky” had received 737 pop radio plays by the end of Friday, August 14. It had concurrently reached a spin count of 195 at the hot adult contemporary format.

The figures slot “Midnight Sky” at #46 on Mediabase’s building pop chart and #39 on the building Hot AC listing. Although “Midnight Sky” may not receive quite as much support on Saturday, it still has a good chance of remaining inside the Top 50 at pop and Top 40 at Hot AC as the tracking periods go final

“Midnight Sky” has also fared solidly on digital platforms, reaching the Top 3 on US iTunes and Top 5 on US Spotify.