Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

The buzzy video for Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” received a considerable amount of opening week views on YouTube.

Credited with 82.3 million global views for the August 7-13 tracking period, “WAP” debuts as a dominant #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“WAP” also tops the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for all official uploads and eligible user-generated content. “WAP” received 105 million total YouTube streams during its opening week.

Thanks to the success of the new song, Cardi B re-enters the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #13. YouTube’s chart calculation did not credit Megan Thee Stallion for any of the “WAP” views, so she does not appear on the Artist listing.