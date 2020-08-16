in Music News

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“WAP” unsurprisingly grabs #1 on the global YouTube charts.

Cardi and Megan in WAP Video | Atlantic

The buzzy video for Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” received a considerable amount of opening week views on YouTube.

Credited with 82.3 million global views for the August 7-13 tracking period, “WAP” debuts as a dominant #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“WAP” also tops the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for all official uploads and eligible user-generated content. “WAP” received 105 million total YouTube streams during its opening week.

Thanks to the success of the new song, Cardi B re-enters the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #13. YouTube’s chart calculation did not credit Megan Thee Stallion for any of the “WAP” views, so she does not appear on the Artist listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

