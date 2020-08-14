BTS To Chat About “Dynamite,” VMAs Performance On August 21 Edition Of E!’s “Daily Pop”

BTS will release its eagerly anticipated new single “Dynamite” on Friday, August 21.

That day, the group will make an appearance on the E! talk show “Daily Pop.”

E! just officially confirmed the appearance, noting that the BTS members will discuss “Dynamite” as well as their upcoming MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Other upcoming “Daily Pop” guests include Angelina Jolie (August 17) and Tim McGraw (August 20). Complete listings follow:

Monday, August 17 – Angelina Jolie on quarantining with her kids and her starring role in “The One and Only Ivan”

Tuesday, August 18 – Carissa Culiner is back from maternity leave and telling us all about her beautiful new baby daughter, Zoey Grace!

Wednesday, August 19 – Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman will be cooking Southern comfort food with us from recipes from her book Oh Gussie! Cooking and Visiting in Kimberly’s Southern Kitchen

Thursday, August 20 – Country Legend Tim McGraw on his new album “Here on Earth”

Friday, August 21 – Superstars BTS on their new single “Dynamite,” plus performing at the upcoming MTV VMAs