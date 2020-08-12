Tyler Perry, Maisie Williams, Trevor Daniel Scheduled For August 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support the release of “Madea’s Farewell Play,” Tyler Perry will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Perry will be the lead interview guest on the August 19 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature Maisie Williams, who was originally due to appear this March but had her visit postponed due to the COVID outbreak. Williams will support “The New Mutants.”

The August 19 “Fallon” will close with a performance by Trevor Daniel, whose “Falling” recently hit #1 at pop radio. He is now charting with the Selena Gomez collaboration “Past Life.”

NBC’s official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and musical guest Jessie Reyez. Show 1306A

Thursday, August 13: Guests include Seth Meyers, David Blaine and musical guest Burna Boy. Show 1307A

Friday, August 14: Guests include Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and musical guest Black Pumas. OAD 8/5/20

Monday, August 17: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett and musical guest Orville Peck & Shania Twain. Show 1308A

Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Hugh Jackman, Lili Reinhart and musical guest Buju Banton. Show 1309A

Wednesday, August 19: Guests include Tyler Perry, Maisie Williams and musical guest Trevor Daniel. Show 1310A