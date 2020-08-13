Mariah Carey, SuperM, The Killers Scheduled To Perform On “Good Morning America” Episodes

Three of next week’s “Good Morning America” episodes will feature high-profile TV performances.

The iconic Mariah Carey will deliver a performance on the Wednesday, August 19 episode. The broadcast will also feature a chat with Tyler Perry.

Supergroup SuperM will share its musical talent on the August 20 episode, appearing as part of an episode that also features Russell Crowe, RZA and Kat Graham.

Performing as part of the show’s summer concert series, The Killers will perform on the August 21 broadcast. That day’s episode will also feature an interview with Angelina Jolie.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, August 17— Actors Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson (“Love in the Time of Corona”); hosts Cari Champion & Jemele Hill (“Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports”); a performance by Gloria Estefan; Deal of the day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 18— Actor Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”); preacher & author Chad Veach (“Help! I Work with People”); author Deborah Spar (“Work Mate Marry Love”)

Wednesday, August 19— A performance by Mariah Carey; actor Tyler Perry (“Madea’s Farewell Play”)

Thursday, August 20— Actor Russell Crowe (“Unhinged”); director RZA & actress Kat Graham (“Cut Throat City”); a performance by SuperM

Friday, August 21— Actress Angelina Jolie (“The One and Only Ivan”); the GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by The Killers

Saturday, August 22— Binge This! with Valerie Greenberg