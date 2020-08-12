Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” is pacing for #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

As we reach the middle of the August 9-15 tracking period, the critically acclaimed song leads the building and rolling charts. It should only expand its lead in the coming days as it continues to post airplay gains, while Chris Janson’s reigning #1 “Done’ begins to slow. Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” is posting gains at the #3 position, but it will not threaten “Die From A Broken Heart” this week.

First released in the spring of 2019, “Die From A Broken Heart” caught fire at radio in recent months. It will be the duo’s first chart-topper since debut single “Girl In A Country Song” reached the apex in late 2014.