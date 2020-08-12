in Music News

Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

The duo will score its first #1 since “Girl In A Country Song.”

Tae and Maddie in Die From A Broken Heart | Video Screen | Mercury Nashville

Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” is pacing for #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

As we reach the middle of the August 9-15 tracking period, the critically acclaimed song leads the building and rolling charts. It should only expand its lead in the coming days as it continues to post airplay gains, while Chris Janson’s reigning #1 “Done’ begins to slow. Justin Moore’s “Why We Drink” is posting gains at the #3 position, but it will not threaten “Die From A Broken Heart” this week.

First released in the spring of 2019, “Die From A Broken Heart” caught fire at radio in recent months. It will be the duo’s first chart-topper since debut single “Girl In A Country Song” reached the apex in late 2014.

die from a broken heartmaddie & tae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

