Lili Reinhart Scheduled To Appear On August 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Three days before the launch of Amazon’s “Chemical Hearts,” star Lili Reinhart will make a high-profile television appearance.
The actress will appear on the August 18 edition of the late-night talk show. That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Hugh Jackman and a performance by Buju Banton.
Reinhart will be making her first “Fallon” appearance since November 2019.
Who else can you expect on upcoming episodes? Listings follow:
Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong and musical guest Trey Anastasio. Show 1305A
Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and musical guest Jessie Reyez. Show 1306A
Thursday, August 13: Guests include Seth Meyers, David Blaine and musical guest Burna Boy. Show 1307A
Friday, August 14: Guests include Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and musical guest Black Pumas. OAD 8/5/20
Monday, August 17: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett and musical guest Orville Peck & Shania Twain. Show 1308A
Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Hugh Jackman, Lili Reinhart and musical guest Buju Banton. Show 1309A
