Lili Reinhart Scheduled To Appear On August 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Chemical Hearts” star will appear on “Fallon.”

Lili Reinhart on Fallon (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Three days before the launch of Amazon’s “Chemical Hearts,” star Lili Reinhart will make a high-profile television appearance.

The actress will appear on the August 18 edition of the late-night talk show. That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Hugh Jackman and a performance by Buju Banton.

Reinhart will be making her first “Fallon” appearance since November 2019.

Who else can you expect on upcoming episodes? Listings follow:

Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong and musical guest Trey Anastasio. Show 1305A

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and musical guest Jessie Reyez. Show 1306A

Thursday, August 13: Guests include Seth Meyers, David Blaine and musical guest Burna Boy. Show 1307A

Friday, August 14: Guests include Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and musical guest Black Pumas. OAD 8/5/20

Monday, August 17: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett and musical guest Orville Peck & Shania Twain. Show 1308A

Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Hugh Jackman, Lili Reinhart and musical guest Buju Banton. Show 1309A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

