Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” Earns Most Added Honor At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Currently the hottest song in America, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” unsurprisingly scored big opening week support at rhythmic and urban radio.

The collaboration, in fact, tops the Mediabase add boards for each format.

“WAP” rules the rhythmic add board with pickups from 55 Mediabase-monitored stations. A$AP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips (featuring Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO)” takes second place with 29 adds, while Logic’s “Perfect” grabs third on the strength of its 24 playlist pickups.

“WAP” meanwhile tops the urban board with a whopping 62 monitored adds. “Move Ya Hips” follows in second with 31, and an add count of 30 slots MK xyz’s “Pass It (featuring G-Eazy)” in third.

The Cardi-Megan collaboration is also faring well on the digital front, holding the #1 positions on US Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes while posting mammoth numbers on YouTube.