Holly Humberstone Releases New Song “Drop Dead” Ahead Of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performance, EP Release

Promising pop star Holly Humberstone continues to prove herself worthy of additional buzz.

The singer-songwriter just released a new song entitled “Drop Dead,” and it follows in the sublime footsteps of previous releases “Deep End,” “Falling Asleep At The Wheel,” and “Overkill.” Blending emotive composition with accessible pop sensibility, vulnerability with self-assurance, powerful vocals with ample nuance, and a haunting vibe with big pop star energy, the single further indicates Humberstone’s ability to fire on all cylinders.

“I wrote Drop Dead about a troubled & manipulative relationship that despite how bad it is, you can’t get out, because love can often be blinding,” says Humberstone. “I think a lot of people have been through something where you’re with someone that was no good and for some reason all they have to do is look at you and you go straight back.”

The song precedes Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performance. The artist will be filming performances of “Overkill” and “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” for what will be her US television debut.

The “Drop Dead” release also precedes the release of her debut EP “Falling Asleep At The Wheel,” due this Friday.