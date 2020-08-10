Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go To Bed” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Last week, Dan + Shay’s “I Should Probably Go Bed” earned the most added honor at country radio.

This week, it grabs the same distinction at hot adult contemporary.

Picked up by 20 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “I Should Probably Go To Bed” tops the Mediabase Hot AC radio add board.

Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” which won support from 12 stations, ranks as second-most added. Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” follows in third with 10 pickups.

Each added by 9 stations, Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” and Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” tie for fourth.