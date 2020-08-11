Saweetie’s “Tap In” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As it approaches the upper reaches of the urban and rhythmic radio charts, Saweetie’s “Tap In” is beginning to take flight at pop radio.

Picked up by 27 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Tap In” tops the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Zoe Wees’ “Control,” a playlist pickup for 21 stations, takes second place. Billie Eilish’s “my future” follows in third with 20 pickups.

Each added by 19 stations, Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go,” Avenue Beat’s “F2020,” and Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” (7th-most), Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s “Funny” (8th-most), DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” (9th-most, tie), and Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” (9th-most, tie).