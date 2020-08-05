in TV News

Jessie Reyez Scheduled To Perform On August 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jessie Reyez will perform on next Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

Jessie Reyez on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

In August of 2017, Jessie Reyez made her “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” debut with a stunning rendition of “Figures.”

Next week, she will make another appearance on the late-night show.

NBC says Reyez will perform on the August 12 edition of “Fallon.” The performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Paula Pell.

NBC’s official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and musical guest Black Pumas. Show 1302A

Thursday, August 6: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Jaden Smith and musical guest Jaden. Show 1303A

Friday, August 7: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and musical guest Kygo with OneRepublic. OAD 7/22/20

Monday, August 10: Guests include Bryan Cranston, Julia Garner and musical guest Surfaces. Show 1304A

Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong and musical guest Trey Anastasio. Show 1305A

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and musical guest Jessie Reyez. Show 1306A

