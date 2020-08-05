in Music News

“Your eyes tell” Reaches #1 On iTunes In 106th Country, Setting New High Mark For A BTS Group Song

V’s “Sweet Night” still holds the all-time record.

BTS: The Journey Cover | UMG

As anticipation grows for its upcoming English-language single “Dynamite,” earlier selections from BTS’ catalog are still making waves on digital platforms.

Wednesday, the group’s recent Japanese song “Your Eyes Tell” reached #1 on the iTunes chart in Burkina-Faso. The song, which was only released last month, has now topped the iTunes chart in 106 countries.

The figure represents the highest total achieved by a BTS group release — and the second-highest on record. Only “Sweet Night,” the early 2020 soundtrack release from BTS member V, has reached #1 in more countries. That song has vaulted to #1 on a whopping 115 international iTunes platforms.

“Black Swan,” the previous leader among BTS group releases (and brief overall record-holder), has hit #1 in 105 countries.

Featured on “Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~,” “Your eyes tell” boasts BTS member Jung Kook as one of its co-writers.

