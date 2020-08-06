Tori Kelly Scheduled To Perform On August 13 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

In re-runs for the past few weeks, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will return with new installments during the week of August 10.

Airing August 13, the fourth of those installments will feature a performance by Tori Kelly.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform in support of her new EP “Solitude,” which launches on August 14. Since “The Late Late Show” airs after midnight in key markets, the EP will actually be available by the time Kelly appears on screen.

The episode will also feature a chat with Jason Sudeikis. Complete “Late Late Show” listings follow:

Monday, August 10

Rachel Brosnahan; musical performance by Anderson .Paak (n)

Tuesday, August 11

Jamie Lee Curtis; JJ Redick; musical performance by Alexander 23 (n)

Wednesday, August 12

Tim Minchin; musical performance by Sara Bareilles (n)

Thursday, August 13

Jason Sudeikis; musical performance by Tori Kelly (n)