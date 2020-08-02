Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Killer Bikini Body, Looks Fantastic In New Instagram Photo, Earns 200K Likes In First Thirty Minutes

Two weeks ago, Sydney Sweeney made major waves by modeling new Savage x Fenty lingerie pieces on her Instagram story. Buzz over the clips actually caused the “Euphoria” actress and Fifty-Fifty Films boss to trend on Twitter.

Sunday, she made waves with a new photo on her actual Instagram feed. Rocking a two-piece, Sweeney looks characteristically gorgeous in the shot. The picture also includes a cameo from her dog Tank.

Although the picture is fantastic – and boasts killer lighting – Sweeney assures fans it was shot using self-timer.

“believe it or not selfie timer,” writes the actress-producer in the caption.

The picture amassed 200,000 Instagram likes in its first thirty minutes. Sweeney also shared it to Twitter, where it received over 1.5K re-Tweets and 9K likes in the same timeframe.