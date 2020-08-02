BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely,” Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed / Coffee For Your Head” Officially Make Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” officially enter the Top 10 at pop radio.

“Supalonely” rises three spots to #8 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. “death bed” concurrently jumps two spots to #10.

“Supalonely” received ~10,358 plays during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 512. “death bed” meanwhile posted a spin count of ~10,051, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 490 spins.

Both songs are breakthrough hits for the respective artists, representing each one’s first Top 10 hit at US pop radio.