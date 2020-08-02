in Music News

BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely,” Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed / Coffee For Your Head” Officially Make Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Supalonely” and “death bed” are Top 10 hits.

BENEE - Press Photo by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” officially enter the Top 10 at pop radio.

“Supalonely” rises three spots to #8 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. “death bed” concurrently jumps two spots to #10.

“Supalonely” received ~10,358 plays during the July 26-August 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 512. “death bed” meanwhile posted a spin count of ~10,051, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 490 spins.

Both songs are breakthrough hits for the respective artists, representing each one’s first Top 10 hit at US pop radio.

beabadoobeebeneedeath bedgus dappertonpowfusupalonely

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Rhythmic & Urban Radio Charts

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Killer Bikini Body, Looks Fantastic In New Instagram Photo, Earns 200K Likes In First Thirty Minutes