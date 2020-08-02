JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul + Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels Songs Reach Top 20

JP Saxe’s Top 10 hot adult contemporary radio hit “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 6,636 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking week, “If The World Was Ending” rises one spot to #15 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 367 spins.

— As “If The World Was Ending” goes Top 15, two songs — one of which also involves Michaels — make the Top 20.

Up two places, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” earns #19. The song received 4,270 spins, besting last week’s mark by 74.

Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless” concurrently rises two spots to #20. The collaboration received 4,188 spins (+217).