in Music News

JP Saxe & Julia Michaels’ “If The World Was Ending” Joins Top 15 At Pop Radio, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul + Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels Songs Reach Top 20

“If The World Was Ending,” “Mamacita,” and “Heartless” make moves at pop radio.

JP Saxe & Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending Video Screen | SME/Arista

JP Saxe’s Top 10 hot adult contemporary radio hit “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 6,636 times during the July 26-August 1 tracking week, “If The World Was Ending” rises one spot to #15 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 367 spins.

— As “If The World Was Ending” goes Top 15, two songs — one of which also involves Michaels — make the Top 20.

Up two places, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J Rey Soul’s “Mamacita” earns #19. The song received 4,270 spins, besting last week’s mark by 74.

Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless” concurrently rises two spots to #20. The collaboration received 4,188 spins (+217).

black eyed peasdiploheartlessif the world was endingj rey souljp saxejulia michaelsmamacitamorgan wallenozuna

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Killer Bikini Body, Looks Fantastic In New Instagram Photo, Earns 200K Likes In First Thirty Minutes

Songs By Maroon 5, Topic & A7S, Jack Harlow Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Juice WRLD & Marshmello, Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey Reach Top 30